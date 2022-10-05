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Tests
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Russia has begun test launches of missiles with nuclear capabilities at the Kura Test Range, according to regional authorities, with exercises scheduled to continue until May 10.06 May 2026-14:15
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Tuesday that Moscow will conduct nuclear tests if any other nuclear power resumes testing.11 Nov 2025-17:46
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Russia's President Vladimir Putin instructed top officials on Wednesday to prepare plans for the potential resumption of nuclear testing, in direct response to President Donald Trump's unexpected directive for the United States to begin testing nuclear weapons for the first time in over 30 years.05 Nov 2025-20:35
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Chris Wright said the U.S. president ordered tests on non-critical systems rather than real warhead detonations.03 Nov 2025-04:27
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The United States intends to conduct subcritical explosions, which do not generate a nuclear chain reaction, as part of its nuclear weapons tests.03 Nov 2025-02:55
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Moscow, as per its previous statements, will not conduct any nuclear tests as long as the US also refrains from doing so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, News.Az reports citing TASS .23 Sep 2024-17:46
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