US nuclear tests will be subcritical

AP: US Atomic Energy Commission

The United States intends to conduct subcritical explosions, which do not generate a nuclear chain reaction, as part of its nuclear weapons tests.

US Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced this in an interview with Fox News, News.Az reports.

"The tests we're talking about are systems testing. These aren't nuclear explosions, but rather what's called subcritical explosions, where you test all the other parts of the nuclear weapon to make sure they produce the right geometry and can initiate a nuclear explosion," he said.


