Russia says it will conduct nuclear tests if other powers resume them

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Tuesday that Moscow will conduct nuclear tests if any other nuclear power resumes testing.

Lavrov added that Russia is willing to discuss U.S. concerns over what Washington describes as “suspicious underground activities.” He also expressed Moscow’s unease about U.S. statements suggesting that nuclear tests could be leveraged for geopolitical purposes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The remarks come amid heightened global attention to nuclear policies and arms control tensions between major powers.

News.Az