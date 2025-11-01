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Texas Senate
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State Rep. James Talarico has won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Texas, defeating fellow Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett in a closely watched contest. The 36-year-old former teacher and Presbyterian seminarian from Round Rock now leads the Democratic ticket heading into the November general election.04 Mar 2026-16:50
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The Texas Senate approved a bill early Saturday to redraw the state’s congressional maps in a bid, backed by President Donald Trump, to flip five Democratic-held seats to Republicans. The state House passed the measure on Wednesday, and it now heads to Republican Governor Greg Abbott to be signed into law amid a nationwide redistricting battle.23 Aug 2025-11:52
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