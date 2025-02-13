Severe thunderstorm warning issued for large portion of L.A. County

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for large portion of L.A. County

+ ↺ − 16 px

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service for a large portion of east-central Los Angeles County, News.Az reports citing Fox News.

The warning is in place until 630 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS said the storm could produce up to 70 mph wind gusts, causing considerable tree damage to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

The storm has the possibility to produce a tornado and cause flash flooding, NWS said in its weather alert.

News.Az