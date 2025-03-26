Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain threaten US as March weather turns extreme

The Pacific Northwest is staring down a rare spring severe thunderstorm threat and Texas is preparing to see up to half a year’s worth of rain by the weekend as March continues its streak of unusually disruptive weather.

Up to half a year’s worth of rain will drench parts of South Texas starting late Wednesday as a storm develops in northern Mexico and taps into plentiful Gulf moisture.

The heavy rain will become widespread Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. Rainfall rates could reach 2 to 3 inches per hour at times and send totals skyrocketing.

The gushing rainfall will bring some drought relief to the bone-dry region, but it will come at a price: flash flooding.

“Unfortunately this setup looks good enough to be a case where it’s beneficial rain initially, but then quickly overwhelms even the dry soil conditions,” the Weather Prediction Center warned.

A level 3 of 4 risk of flooding rain is in place Wednesday in South Texas – including Corpus Christi – and the same risk level is in place Thursday from Corpus Christi to just south of Houston along the state’s Gulf coast, according to the center.

Double-digit rainfall totals are likely and some of the hardest-hit areas could record more than a foot. These totals are quite rare for the state outside of hurricane season, which runs from June through November, and could be up to five times March averages.