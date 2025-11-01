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Ticket Prices
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US rapper Travis Scott is facing widespread backlash from furious fans following his first-ever performance in Türkiye, where he reportedly played for less than 20 minutes despite astronomical ticket prices.01 Jun 2026-11:26
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The Louvre Museum in Paris will raise ticket prices by 45% for visitors from outside the EU and the European Economic Area starting January 14, pushing entry fees to 32 euros. The move aims to help fund major renovations after last month’s daylight theft of $102 million in crown jewels exposed serious security weaknesses at the world’s most visited museum.
28 Nov 2025-16:49
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Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair on Monday said net profit fell 16 percent in its financial year as it cut ticket prices to boost passenger numbers.19 May 2025-11:40
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