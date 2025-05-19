Ryanair reports drop in annual profit amid ticket price cuts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair on Monday said net profit fell 16 percent in its financial year as it cut ticket prices to boost passenger numbers.

Profit after tax slid to 1.61 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the 12 months to the end of March for the airline that flies mostly across Europe, Ryanair said in an earnings statement, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Revenue increased four percent to 13.95 billion euros.

A seven percent drop in fares saw passenger numbers rise to just over 200 million, up from almost 184 million passengers the previous year.

"We cautiously expect to recover most, but not all, of last year's seven percent fare decline, which should lead to reasonable net profit growth," in its 2026 financial year, the company said.

Ryanair attributed the lower fares to tighter consumer budgets amid persistently high interest rates and inflation, unfavourable Easter holiday dates and a sharp drop off in bookings via online travel agencies.

It warned that it expected just a three percent growth in passenger numbers for the 2026 financial year due to delayed Boeing deliveries.

Manufacturing issues at US aircraft maker Boeing have caused Ryanair to lower growth forecasts several times.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary also said last month that Ryanair may defer deliveries of new Boeing jets should the fallout from US President Donald Trump's tariffs make them more expensive.

Trump's tariffs, including on key aircraft materials aluminium and steel, together with retaliatory levies risk impacting global supply chains, in turn hiking costs across sectors.

The airline said on Monday that it remains "heavily exposed" to risks from tariff wars, macroeconomic shocks and geopolitical conflicts, but that it is "far too early to provide any meaningful guidance" on its outlook.

News.Az