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Timothy Dolan
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Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Ronald A. Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, to replace Cardinal Timothy Dolan as archbishop of New York, signaling a shift toward a more unifying and pastoral leadership style.18 Dec 2025-17:40
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Pope Leo XIV on Thursday named an Illinois bishop to succeed Cardinal Timothy Dolan as the leader of New York’s Roman Catholic archdiocese, signaling a shift toward a milder and more unifying leadership style while maintaining the reforms of the late pope.18 Dec 2025-16:11
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