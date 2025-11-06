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Tomato
Tag:
Tomato
Tomato Energy collapses, leaving 24,000 customers in limbo
Energy supplier Tomato Energy has collapsed, affecting nearly 24,000 customers across the UK, as regulator Ofgem steps in to secure continued supply and protect customer funds.
06 Nov 2025-15:30
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