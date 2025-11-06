Tomato Energy collapses, leaving 24,000 customers in limbo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Energy supplier Tomato Energy has collapsed, affecting nearly 24,000 customers across the UK, as regulator Ofgem steps in to secure continued supply and protect customer funds.

The Basingstoke-based firm — serving around 15,300 households and 8,400 businesses — will have a new provider assigned under Ofgem’s “supplier of last resort” safety net in the coming days. Customers are urged not to switch suppliers for now and to record meter readings before being contacted by the replacement company, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tomato Energy, which employs about 100 people, is expected to appoint administrators shortly. The company was banned from taking new customers in April after racking up £3 million in debt, and Ofgem recently proposed a £1.5 million fine for breaching financial resilience rules.

“Customers won’t lose supply or credit balances,” said Rohan Churm, Ofgem’s financial resilience director. “We’re moving quickly to appoint a new supplier.”

The collapse follows that of Rebel Energy in April, underscoring ongoing strain in the UK’s energy market despite new rules requiring suppliers to ring-fence customer credit and strengthen their finances.

