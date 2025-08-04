- News
- Tourism Growth
Tag:
Tourism Growth
-
Georgia’s economy expanded by 9.1% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, followed by 10.7% year-on-year growth in March alone, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Office (Sakstat).30 Apr 2026-14:16
-
-
Azerbaijan has drafted its first-ever State Program for Tourism Development, aimed at promoting sustainable growth in the sector and boosting tourist arrivals to 5–6 million in the medium term.15 Jan 2026-17:50
-
-
In the late 1950s, Frank Sinatra invited his beloved to “Come fly with me”. It evoked the faraway places burgeoning global air travel could take you to – something we all came to take for granted over the next seven decades. Until 2020, at least.04 Aug 2025-23:45
-