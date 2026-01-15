Azerbaijan targets tourism growth with new state program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has drafted its first-ever State Program for Tourism Development, aimed at promoting sustainable growth in the sector and boosting tourist arrivals to 5–6 million in the medium term.

According to the State Tourism Agency, the program covers the period from 2026 to 2030 and is currently awaiting approval. While tourism development had previously been guided by strategic road maps, this is the first large-scale, phased state program of its kind, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The program outlines specific implementation mechanisms and a detailed action plan. Key priorities include liberalizing airspace use, enhancing international air connectivity, and applying visa-free regimes to boost inbound tourism. Improving transport access to major regional tourist centers is also a central focus.

Azerbaijan plans to actively promote itself as a destination for gastronomic, health, winter, and eco-tourism. The program includes creating new beaches, expanding investment in tourism and recreation zones, and supporting micro and small businesses. Measures will also improve the classification and registration system for tourism facilities, strengthen safety and quality standards, and increase advertising and social media campaigns in target markets.

In addition, the program envisages developing tourism education initiatives, related infrastructure, a Tourism Information System, and support for research projects in the tourism sector.

News.Az