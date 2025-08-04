4 ways a changing world could reshape travel and tourism

Despite the rebound, the travel and tourism (T&T) industry now exists in a very different, more volatile world, shaped by a mix of geopolitical tensions, economic challenges, the move to more sustainable tourism and digitalization. A new white paper from the World Economic Forum and Kearney has modelled the interplay of these factors in four future scenarios.

This scenario portrays a world characterized by geopolitical fragmentation and escalating global tensions that split it into “a thousand islands”.

Here, tourism spending will be curtailed by declining global trade, protectionist travel restrictions, stalling economic growth and reduced disposable incomes. Low-income destinations will feel the impact of these trends most acutely.

A drop in global air travel will help reduce aviation emissions. However, a shift to more regionalized travel between countries with harmonized and simplified entry requirements will drive up emissions from regional travel, including road and rail.

With less international travel, employment in areas such as aviation and cross-border services is predicted to drop off, making way for greater automation, while new jobs could emerge in regional travel. Scenario 2: Harmonious horizons

The diametrical opposite of the “thousand islands” concept. This scenario is characterized by strong multilateral cooperation, trade liberalization and sustained GDP growth.

Visa liberalization and higher disposable incomes are expected to contribute to a nearly one-third (29%) surge in international tourist arrivals by 2030. Highlighting the potential for equitable growth, close to two-thirds of these (58%) will be from Global South economies, with significant contributions from India, Indonesia and Nigeria.

Tourism recruitment is expected to rise by nearly a third (29% compared to 2022), although labour shortages are likely to persist.

However, the surge in tourism will see aviation emissions rising, as adoption rates of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) remain too low to cover increased fuel demand.