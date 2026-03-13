Vietnam posts largest trade surplus with US in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnam posted the largest trade surplus with the United States in January, surpassing both Mexico and China, according to official U.S. trade data released Thursday.

The country’s exports to the U.S. jumped 53% year-on-year to over $20 billion, driving a $19 billion trade surplus in the first month of 2026—the largest among all U.S. trading partners. Taiwan, Mexico, and China followed in surplus rankings, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Vietnam’s surge comes as U.S. imports from China fell 46% in January, reflecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods and slowing exports from Beijing. Analysts say Vietnam has become a major alternative supplier, benefiting from U.S.-China trade tensions.

Hanoi has been negotiating a trade deal with Washington for months, but disagreements over tariffs and the large trade gap have delayed an agreement.

Vietnam’s trade surplus with the U.S. has outpaced China since mid-2025 and totaled $178 billion for the full year. Much of the growth is linked to Vietnam’s role as a re-export hub for Chinese goods, with higher tariffs on Chinese-made products prompting some shipments to be routed through Vietnam.

The Trump administration has previously warned that goods routed through Vietnam from China could face 40% tariffs if deemed illegally transshipped. The White House recently launched new investigations into Vietnam and other countries over potential unfair trade practices.

In August, Washington imposed 20% tariffs on Vietnamese goods, which were later replaced by a 10% global tariff for 150 days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down prior global tariffs.

Despite scrutiny, Vietnam’s exports continue to rise steadily, positioning the Southeast Asian nation as an increasingly important trade partner for the United States amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

News.Az