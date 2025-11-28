Azerbaijani trucks stuck in Georgia for 20 days: What really happened

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past two days, Azerbaijani trucks reportedly held at Georgian customs for three weeks without explanation have made headlines. While recent reports indicate that the issue has now been resolved, questions remain about why the vehicles were detained in the first place.

In early November, trucks carrying tobacco products from Azerbaijan to Europe via Georgia were stopped at customs checkpoints in Batumi and Tbilisi. Drivers, forced to wait for extended periods, told journalists that no explanation had been provided, no official decision was issued, and they did not know why they were being denied passage. The only information given was that the vehicles were under observation by the financial police. This raised further concerns, as the cargo was in transit, yet Azerbaijani drivers received no answers to their questions. Adding to their frustration, drivers reported rude treatment by Georgian customs officers.

As the situation dragged on, an appeal was sent to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia, which intervened. Azerbaijani journalists also sought clarification from Georgian government agencies. Tamar Andriadze, a representative of the Georgian Revenue Service, told Report that customs operations were continuing without interruption and that standard procedures were being applied to all vehicles.

"In particular, the vehicles in question, including those with Azerbaijani license plates, are undergoing the same standard procedures. Once these procedures are completed, all vehicles will be cleared. There are no problems," Andriadze said, noting that delays could be linked to paperwork or other customs processes.

The day before the story was widely reported, it was announced that the problem had been resolved. The trucks’ seals were removed, and preparations for departure had begun. The resolution was likely due to the Azerbaijani Embassy’s intervention. Following meetings between the diplomatic mission and relevant Georgian authorities, the Georgian side acted to resolve the issue promptly. What had been pending for over 20 days was resolved in just 24 hours.

Photo: Report.az

Such incidents are uncommon. Azerbaijani carriers generally do not face serious issues in Georgia, and there are no previous cases of Azerbaijani cargo being held for such an extended period against the drivers’ will.

A historical precedent exists: in 2016, Turkish drivers traveling to Central Asia via Azerbaijan staged a protest in Georgia over customs barriers imposed by Georgian officials. Azerbaijani carriers have also recently reported that repeated cargo inspections caused significant delays, sometimes requiring trucks to be unloaded twice. Drivers have suggested that these barriers were artificially imposed, as Georgia has traditionally been known for streamlined customs procedures.

There is still no clear explanation as to why Azerbaijani trucks carrying tobacco products were detained in November 2025. However, the fact that the issue could be resolved in a single day raises questions about why the trucks were held for the preceding three weeks.

Tobacco products are imported into Georgia in compliance with established regulations, and violations can cause delays. It is unlikely that Azerbaijani carriers neglected paperwork or failed to meet duties, especially since this was transit cargo.

Again, a problem unresolved for three weeks was resolved in one day. This raises the question: were there really serious issues, and if not, why were the trucks held for so long?

Photo: Flickr

Georgia is a brotherly country to Azerbaijan. The two nations are strong neighbors and friends, linked by economic interests and mutual support. Azerbaijan has consistently considered Georgia’s interests, often providing assistance during critical times, while Georgia offers reliable transit for transport corridors and pipelines. Incidents like this, therefore, leave a bitter impression.

When cargo is delayed, carriers should be given a clear explanation. People should not be left waiting for weeks in the dark. If the issue were minor, it could likely have been resolved promptly if the drivers had been informed.

Ultimately, diplomacy had to intervene. Escalating such issues is undesirable and inconsistent with the strong relations between Baku and Tbilisi.

All’s well that ends well. Hopefully, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia will no longer have to deal with similar problems in the future.

By Tural Heybatov

News.Az