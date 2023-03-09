Yandex metrika counter

Last year transits through Azerbaijan grew more than 75% - President Ilham Aliyev

“Last year transits through Azerbaijan grew more than 75%,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, News.Az reports. 

“Our modern transportation infrastructure now is needed more than ever before. We really contributed a lot to transportation security,” the head of state emphasized.


