Last year transits through Azerbaijan grew more than 75% - President Ilham Aliyev

Last year transits through Azerbaijan grew more than 75% - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Last year transits through Azerbaijan grew more than 75%,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, News.Az reports.

“Our modern transportation infrastructure now is needed more than ever before. We really contributed a lot to transportation security,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az