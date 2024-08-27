Uzbekistan intends to expand cargo transit via Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan intends to boost cargo transit through Azerbaijan, Bakhtiyor Mustafayev, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks during an online conference titled "Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: New Prospects for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation," News.Az reports.Mustafayev highlighted that the global trend of diversifying transport routes is boosting Azerbaijan's role as a critical link between Central Asia and Europe. “Uzbekistan is actively expanding its cargo transit through Azerbaijani infrastructure, aiming to reach 1 million tons by the year's end,” he noted.He also discussed Uzbekistan's initiative to enhance transport connectivity, including the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway route, which could link Azerbaijan with China and the South Asian region. Mustafayev welcomed Azerbaijan's interest in participating in this project.Additionally, he stressed significant potential for expanding cooperation in both traditional and renewable energy sectors, particularly in constructing solar power plants. “In the long term, this will enhance our countries' export capabilities, crucial as the world shifts towards renewable energy,” Mustafayev added.

