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Tag:
Transpor
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By Maria Zhigadlo
News.Az presents an interview with Magbat Spanov, a Kazakh economist, expert at the Institute of Innovative Economy, and professor at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.10 Feb 2025-10:54
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Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan are joining forces to create a unified operator to develop the North-South International Transport Corridor, marking a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity and trade. This ambitious initiative, announced by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev, aims to streamline logistics and increase the economic potential of participating nations.24 Dec 2024-13:25
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