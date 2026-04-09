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Trinamool Congress
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Asian Games gold medallist and Arjuna awardee Swapna Barman has admitted regretting her decision to enter politics after suffering defeat in the recent Assembly elections and facing growing personal difficulties.18 May 2026-09:54
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Five BJP supporters were injured in an alleged bomb blast in Panihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, according to police on Thursday.07 May 2026-10:56
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India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp critique of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that the administration of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has betrayed the state’s youth by allowing jobs to be given to “infiltrators” and running a corrupt “reign of terror” through syndicates.09 Apr 2026-13:10
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