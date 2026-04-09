PM Modi accuses TMC of job scams and "double betrayal" of Bengal's youth

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India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp critique of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that the administration of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has betrayed the state’s youth by allowing jobs to be given to “infiltrators” and running a corrupt “reign of terror” through syndicates.

“TMC has done a double betrayal to the youth of Bengal. There are no jobs in the private sector here, and even if there are, they have been given to infiltrators. TMC ministers are looting government vacancies,” Modi said, News.Az reports, citing The Statesman.

News.Az