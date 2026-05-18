Asian Games champion’s political gamble turns into nightmare

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Asian Games gold medallist and Arjuna awardee Swapna Barman has admitted regretting her decision to enter politics after suffering defeat in the recent Assembly elections and facing growing personal difficulties.

A mysterious fire broke out at her old house on Friday night, leaving the athlete deeply shaken. Swapna alleged that unknown attackers were behind the incident and said she later went alone to file a complaint at Kotwali police station in Jalpaiguri, News.Az reports, citing Telegraph India.

The athlete has distanced herself from political activities following the incident and is now focused on the safety of her family.

Swapna, who contested the Rajganj Assembly seat as a candidate of the Trinamool Congress, lost to BJP candidate Dinesh Sarkar by more than 21,000 votes. She had earlier resigned from her railway job to join active politics.

Local party leaders later visited her residence and called her “an asset to the nation,” while also demanding a full investigation into the fire and additional security measures for the athlete.

Speaking after the incident, Swapna said she had not realised “politics is so painful” and admitted she would not have entered the field if she had known what awaited her.

According to local sources, some relatives and neighbours distanced themselves from her after the election defeat, which reportedly affected her emotionally. Close associates also warned that she may now face financial hardship after losing both her railway job and the election.

The athlete has also missed two qualifying rounds for the upcoming Asian Games scheduled for August, meaning she may have to wait another two years for another opportunity to compete at the event.

Police in Jalpaiguri confirmed that an investigation into the fire incident has been launched and security around her residence has been increased.

News.Az