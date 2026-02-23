US begins troop withdrawal from major base in Syria

American troops have begun the process of departing Syria and are relocating to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The report identifies the facility as the Qasrak base, situated in the northwestern countryside of Hasakah province. U.S. personnel are said to be pulling out from the base as part of the initial phase of the withdrawal.

The operation reportedly involves the transfer of both troops and military equipment to the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

No additional information has been provided regarding the overall scale of the withdrawal, its timeline, or whether other bases in Syria will also be affected.