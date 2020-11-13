News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Turkish Parliament
Tag:
Turkish Parliament
Türkiye extends troop mandate in Libya for two years
23 Dec 2025-00:22
Car set on fire outside Turkish Parliament ahead of PKK disarmament talks
19 Aug 2025-13:50
Azerbaijani FM and Head of Turkish Delegation to NATO PA mulls regional situation
04 Apr 2024-15:06
Turkish Parliament extends Naval Forces' mission in Gulf Of Aden, Arabian sea
17 Jan 2024-17:22
Türkiye's approval of Sweden's NATO bid depends on Stockholm — Erdogan
21 Aug 2023-18:08
Sweden's accession to NATO at discretion of Turkish parliament: President Erdogan
13 Jul 2023-15:11
Turkish Parliament approved decision on imposing state of emergency in 10 provinces of country
09 Feb 2023-14:00
Turkish Parliament passes 1st part of security probe bill
07 Apr 2021-21:30
Turkish parliament adopts bill on sending military personnel to Azerbaijan
17 Nov 2020-23:05
Number of coronavirus cases on rise in Turkish Parliament
13 Nov 2020-00:20
Latest News
Why Gaza remains at the center of Middle East tensions
Azerbaijan hosts first international alpine ski tournament
Stock futures: what they are, how they work, and why they matter
Israel–Gaza war
: What the past 24 hours reveal about the conflict’s shifting dynamics
China accused of hacking U.S. congressional email systems
Repealing Section 907 is essential to restoring fairness in U.S.–Azerbaijan relations
Australia seal 4-1 Ashes triumph over England
Trump, Colombia’s Petro discuss ties and plan White House meeting
Musk’s lawsuit over OpenAI restructuring cleared for trial
Curry’s 31 points lift Warriors past Bucks
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31