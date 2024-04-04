Azerbaijani FM and Head of Turkish Delegation to NATO PA mulls regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Head of the Delegation of the Turkish Parliament to the NATO PA Mevlut Chavushoghlu, the Minister posted on X in this regard.

Today, we had a productive meeting with the Head of the Delegation of the Turkish Parliament to the NATO PA, my brother Mevlut Chavushoghlu.

"We had a detailed exchange of views on strengthening of our alliance relations, multilateral cooperation, and the regional situation during the post-conflict period," J. Bayramov emphasized.

News.Az