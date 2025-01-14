Azerbaijan, Uruguay mark 30 years of diplomatic relations
Today marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uruguay.On this occasion, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to the people and government of Uruguay, News.Az reports.
“Heartfelt congratulations to the people and government of Uruguay on the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uruguay,” the ministry posted on X.