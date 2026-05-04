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Velayati
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A senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has said the United States will not succeed against Iran diplomatically after, according to him, failing on the battlefield.12 May 2026-09:51
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Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, has warned US President Donald Trump against attempting to alter the status quo in the Strait of Hormuz, saying any such move would further complicate matters for Washington.04 May 2026-09:32
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