- News
- Wild
Tag:
Wild
-
A wildlife hospital in a southeastern Paris suburb is a place of no cuddles but lots of care. It helps injured, sick and orphaned animals — often victims of human activity and increasing urbanization — heal so they can return to their natural habitat.21 Apr 2026-15:16
-
-
Four decades after the 1986 nuclear disaster, the Chernobyl exclusion zone has transformed into a vast, unintended nature reserve where wildlife is thriving in the absence of humans .20 Apr 2026-17:12
-
-
The Ukrainian developer group Wild Hornets has achieved a significant breakthrough in drone technology, claiming a new long-range control record for their "Sting" interceptor drone.17 Apr 2026-17:36
-
-
Diane Ladd, the three-time Academy Award nominee whose roles ranged from the brash waitress in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” to the protective mother in “Wild at Heart,” has died at 89, News.Az reports, citing AP.04 Nov 2025-00:45
-
-
Veteran winger and two-time Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko has been traded by the Detroit Red Wings to the Minnesota Wild.01 Jul 2025-00:15
-