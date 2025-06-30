Vladimir Tarasenko joins Minnesota wild, marking fifth team since 2023

Veteran winger and two-time Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko has been traded by the Detroit Red Wings to the Minnesota Wild.
This marks Tarasenko’s fifth team since 2023, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.
Tarasenko was a free agent signing last summer when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Red Wings worth $4.75 million annually. His lone season in Detroit saw him finish with 11 goals and 33 points in 80 games while logging 14:46 in ice time. The goals and points totals were the lowest he has recorded in a season in which he played more than 64 games.