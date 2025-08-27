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Wind Project
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French energy giant TotalEnergies SE has agreed to invest in a $1.2 billion renewable energy project in Kazakhstan, marking a major expansion into large-scale wind and storage infrastructure in Central Asia.24 Apr 2026-10:25
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Shares of Danish offshore wind developer Orsted rose 5.1% on Tuesday after a U.S. court cleared the company to resume work on its nearly completed Revolution Wind project, easing concerns over potential financial losses.13 Jan 2026-12:14
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RWE, the world’s second-largest offshore wind developer, said it does not plan to write down its 3-gigawatt Community Offshore Wind project in the United States, despite political challenges.27 Aug 2025-13:45
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Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed the implementation of a 3.5 GW offshore wind energy project.10 Jul 2025-10:37
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