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World Health Organisation
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The World Health Organisation has said the public health risk linked to the hantavirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius remains low as the vessel heads toward Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands.10 May 2026-14:00
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Azerbaijan has introduced temporary restrictions on the import and transit of live poultry, poultry products, and various livestock from specific regions due to the outbreak of infectious animal diseases abroad, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AFSI) announced on Thursday.03 Jul 2025-15:58
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