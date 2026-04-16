- News
- Youtube Shorts
Tag:
Youtube Shorts
-
Short-form vertical video, a format originally engineered for quick scrolling on smartphones, has officially conquered the living room. New internal data from YouTube reveals that users are now consuming a staggering 2 billion hours of YouTube Shorts on television screens every single month.18 May 2026-12:25
-
-
YouTube has introduced a new time management feature that allows users to effectively turn off Shorts by setting a zero-minute limit, removing the short-form video feed from the app on both Android and iOS.16 Apr 2026-11:02
-