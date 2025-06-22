After U.S. strikes, Iran hits Israel: casualties and damage reported

First responders at the site of a missile impact in central Israel on June 22, 2025, News.Az reports citing Times of Israel.

Medics are treating 11 people who were wounded in Iran’s ballistic missile attack on central and northern Israel.

A man in his 30s is moderately wounded by shrapnel, while 10 others are lightly hurt, Magen David Adom (MDA) says.

According to the Fire and Rescue Service, work is underway at three points where rockets or rocket debris fell as a result of rocket attacks from Iran.

Significant damage has been caused, and search and rescue operations are underway.