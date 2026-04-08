At least 8 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s Tyre and Sidon

At least 8 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s Tyre and Sidon

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At least eight people were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting the Lebanese cities of Tyre and Sidon on Wednesday, following the announcement of a ceasefire between the US and Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings to residents in the targeted areas prior to carrying out the strikes.

The attacks come despite the US-Iran ceasefire, as Israel has indicated that its military operations in Lebanon are not covered by the agreement and will continue.

News.Az