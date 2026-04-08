Israel renews strikes on southern Lebanon
- 08 Apr 2026 12:53
- 08 Apr 2026 12:55
- 1054186
- Middle East
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Source: AFP
Israel has renewed its strikes on southern Lebanon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the Iran war truce does not include Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The Israeli army also issued an evacuation warning for a building near the southern city of Tyre.
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Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has not claimed any operations since the truce was announced.
Three Lebanese sources told Reuters that Hezbollah halted fire on northern Israel and on Israeli troops in Lebanon in the early hours of Wednesday as part of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement.
By Nijat Babayev