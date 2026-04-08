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Israel renews strikes on southern Lebanon

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Israel renews strikes on southern Lebanon
Source: AFP

Israel has renewed its strikes on southern Lebanon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the Iran war truce does not include Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Israeli army also issued an evacuation warning for a building near the southern city of Tyre.

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Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has not claimed any operations since the truce was announced.

Three Lebanese sources told Reuters that Hezbollah halted ​fire on northern Israel and ​on Israeli troops in Lebanon in the early hours of ​Wednesday ‌as part ⁠of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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