Yandex metrika counter

WATCH: Aftermath of heavy Israeli strikes on Beirut

  • Middle East
  • Share
WATCH: Aftermath of heavy Israeli strikes on Beirut
Screen grab

Israel conducted massive strikes on Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

A video released by the Clash Report portal shows heavy destruction and damaged buildings resulting from Israeli strikes, News.Az reports. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday stated that the US-Iran ceasefire does not include Lebanon.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      