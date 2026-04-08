WATCH: Aftermath of heavy Israeli strikes on Beirut

WATCH: Aftermath of heavy Israeli strikes on Beirut

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Israel conducted massive strikes on Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

A video released by the Clash Report portal shows heavy destruction and damaged buildings resulting from Israeli strikes, News.Az reports.

WATCH: Beirut, Lebanon following the massive Israeli attack. pic.twitter.com/Pbm7D4Ean0 — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 8, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday stated that the US-Iran ceasefire does not include Lebanon.

News.Az