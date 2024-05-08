Ankara hosts Azerbaijani-Turkish Business Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 8, Ankara hosted Azerbaijani-Turkish Business Forum, News.az reports.

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, participated in the opening of the business forum.Ali Asadov and Cevdet Yilmaz addressed the event, highlighting the business and investment environment in both Azerbaijan and Türkiye.They underscored the governments' commitment to supporting dialogue and collaboration between the business communities of the two countries.The forum provided a platform for bilateral meetings among Azerbaijani and Turkish businesspersons.

News.Az