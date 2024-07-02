Armenia and France: Initiators of a new war

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Tagiyev



A few days ago, the tenth round of exchanges of proposals for the text of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place. Although both sides do not disclose specific details of their proposals, it is evident that significant obstacles remain in the way of finalizing a peace document, mainly due to fundamental disagreements.

Baku's main demand is the amendment of the Armenian Constitution. The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, while receiving the credentials of Canada's new ambassador Kevin Hamilton, noted: "Issues that have not been resolved for 28 years are difficult to solve in 1-2 years. Substantive negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia actually began in December. Before that, Armenia tried to include the issue of the so-called 'Nagorno-Karabakh' in the peace agreement, which was unacceptable." President Aliyev emphasized that this is an internal issue of Azerbaijan.After the elimination of the separatist regime, negotiations have been ongoing for only six months. According to the president, the main condition for a peace agreement remains the amendment of the Armenian Constitution, as it contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Until this demand is met, the peace treaty will not be signed.Official Yerevan expresses reluctance to amend the Constitution, despite public declarations of a desire for peace. The Armenian leadership, while proclaiming a desire for peace, is unwilling to relinquish territorial claims against Azerbaijan.These contradictions are exacerbated by the influence of some Western countries. France, aiming to steer Armenia towards the West, takes steps that could hinder the peace process. For instance, France's recent supply of Caesar artillery systems to Armenia raises tensions. Former American co-chair of the Minsk Group James Warlick noted that this move by France causes irritation and complicates negotiations.The U.S. approach to the peace process also raises questions. Warlick stated that the issue of Armenians returning to Nagorno-Karabakh should be part of the peace treaty, which introduces new complications.noted that Armenia must amend not only the Constitution but also several other documents containing hostile elements towards Azerbaijan. Zulfugarov emphasized that current negotiations concern a framework agreement outlining principles and theses for future steps and processes. He added that the Armenian Constitution and other legal documents contain territorial claims against Azerbaijan, affecting the process. It will take time to clear the legal environment of these issues. Zulfugarov also pointed out that Western countries, especially the U.S., are interested in the peace process, aiming to achieve progress before the upcoming presidential elections.Azerbaijan, in turn, demands that the peace agreement be reached without external pressure and dictation. Zulfugarov stressed that the U.S. is also taking diplomatic steps aimed at its internal political processes. He noted that all parties should understand that the agreed document is not a final peace treaty but a framework agreement containing principles and theses on future steps and processes. "Last week, the tenth round of exchanges of proposals for the text of the planned agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place. The main issue is agreeing on a text that will satisfy both parties. Now everyone is beginning to understand that within this peace document, it is impossible to solve all problems. Both parties can agree on some details with brief theses," the expert noted.The political commentator also emphasized the West's, especially the U.S.'s, interest in the peace process, linking it to the elections. He noted that many countries, including the U.S., are interested in agreeing on peace and are trying to achieve progress on this issue before the upcoming presidential elections. "American officials will try to demonstrate this achievement, and I think they are active in this matter for Armenian voters. Therefore, we are observing continued active contacts in this direction. Azerbaijan has its demands; the peace agreement must be reached without pressure and external dictation. The only thing we are observing now is the continuation of active work in this direction. I do not rule out that as a result of active work and negotiations, some document will be signed on the eve of the COP29 conference planned in Baku," Zulfugarov stated.

News.Az