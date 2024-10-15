ASML reports weak bookings and lowers 2025 sales forecast, shares drop 15%
Computer chip equipment manufacturer ASML saw its shares plummet by 15% as of 1500 GMT on Tuesday following the early release of its third-quarter earnings. The company reported weaker-than-expected bookings and lowered its sales outlook for 2025, News.Az reports.
Chief Executive Christophe Fouquet stated , “We expect our 2025 total net sales to reach between 30 to 35 billion euros, which falls within the lower end of the forecast range we shared during our 2022 Investor Day.”
ASML's quarterly results included a net profit of 2.1 billion euros on sales of 7.5 billion euros, slightly surpassing analysts' expectations. However, the company's bookings for the quarter stood at 2.6 billion euros, significantly below forecasts, which had anticipated figures between 4 billion and 6 billion euros.
While demand for chips used in artificial intelligence remains robust, other market segments are showing slower signs of recovery, contributing to a more cautious approach from customers. “This sluggish recovery is likely to extend into 2025,” ASML noted.
The company spokesperson confirmed that ASML is preparing a detailed explanation for the early publication of its results.
This update reflects the latest developments in ASML’s performance and market reaction, highlighting the challenges facing the semiconductor industry as it balances strong AI demand with slower recoveries across other segments.
