Recently, radical groups attacked the office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Istanbul. Video footage of the incident, capturing participants dousing the building with paint and attempting to break in, was published online. This attack manifested discontent with Azerbaijan's and Israel's energy relations, as evidenced by media reports.

According to Caliber.Az , the attack was organized by groups operating in Turkey and having connections with certain circles in Iran.The attack is directed not only against SOCAR, which invested over $18 billion in the Turkish economy, but also against Azerbaijani-Turkish partnership in general.However, these attempts are doomed to fail. SOCAR will continue its operations, strengthening economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey and fostering brotherly relations. According to Turkish media, 10 members of the "Thousand Young People for Palestine" group, who attacked SOCAR's office, have been detained. We believe that the Istanbul authorities will conduct a thorough investigation, and all those responsible will be held to account.A notable aspect was the presence of a French journalist at the scene of the incident in advance, indicating the premeditated nature of the event and a desire to attract international attention. This incident underscores the importance of objective and unbiased media coverage to avoid manipulation and misinformation.Accusations of close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel have been repeatedly used to undermine our country's reputation. However, we have always emphasized that any partnership by Azerbaijan is based on the national interests of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Cooperation with any country, including Israel, is aimed solely at enhancing our security and economic well-being and is not directed against third countries.Azerbaijan-Turkey relations have deep historical roots and are based on shared values, mutual respect, and support. Our countries' cooperation spans all key areas – from economy and energy to culture and security. These ties cannot be broken by external provocations or actions of radicals.Turkey and Azerbaijan have always stood side by side in difficult times, supporting each other in both sorrow and joy. This alliance, cemented by history, culture, and common interests, only grows stronger over time. Our countries undertake joint projects aimed at fostering regional stability and prosperity.Attempts by radicals to undermine relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as to discredit SOCAR, are destined to fail. The two brotherly nations will continue to support each other despite provocations and external pressure. SOCAR will remain a vital investor in the Turkish economy, and relations between our countries will only grow stronger.We are convinced that the language of threats and blackmail will not find support in the modern world, and any such actions will be firmly suppressed. Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue their cooperation at all levels, promoting prosperity and stability in the region. No third forces can affect this strong alliance, which serves as an example for many other countries.Thus, despite all attempts by radical groups to destabilize the situation, Azerbaijan-Turkey relations remain strong and mutually beneficial. SOCAR, as an important investor in the Turkish economy, will continue its operations, strengthening economic partnership and brotherly relations between our countries. We are confident that Istanbul authorities will conduct a thorough investigation, and those responsible will face the punishment they deserve. This case highlights the importance of unbiased coverage of events and cooperation based on mutual respect and national interests.

News.Az