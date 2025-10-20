AZAL flight returns to St. Petersburg after landing gear issue - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight en route from St. Petersburg to Baku made a precautionary return to Pulkovo Airport after the captain detected a technical issue with the landing gear, according to AZAL, as reported by News.Az.

The crew acted in full accordance with safety protocols, ensuring passengers’ safety throughout the flight.

⚠️Airbus A320 flight J2-020 from St. Petersburg to Baku returned to the departure airport due to a landing gear malfunction.



The crew ran out of fuel and landed safely at 4:43 AM Baku time.



The aircraft overran the runway slightly during landing. All 155 passengers were… pic.twitter.com/erNsqA83d2 — News.Az (@news_az) October 20, 2025

In line with established procedures at St. Petersburg Airport, all emergency services were placed on standby.

The aircraft landed safely at Pulkovo Airport at 04:43 Baku time. During landing, the aircraft slightly overran the runway. All 155 passengers were quickly evacuated, and there were no injuries reported.

Another airline aircraft has already been dispatched to transport passengers from St. Petersburg to Baku.

“Azerbaijan Airlines expresses its gratitude to passengers for their calm and understanding, and also thanks the Pulkovo Airport services for their professional and coordinated actions,” the airline stated.

News.Az