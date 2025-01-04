AZAL plane tragedy demonstrates true Turkic brotherhood

Dozens of people were killed after an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. At least 29 people survived. Photo: Azamat Sarsenbayev/Reuters

It is in adversity that true friends are revealed. This timeless phrase gained profound significance for Azerbaijan following the devastating tragedy involving the AZAL plane that crashed near Aktau on December 25 of last year. These harrowing days brought pain and loss, not only to the families of the passengers and crew but also to the entire nation. Yet amidst the sorrow, it became clear who stood by Azerbaijan as true allies.

Kazakh emergency specialists work at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer passenger plane near the city of Aktau in this picture released December 26, 2024. Kazakhstan Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting in connection with the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near Aktau. Photo: Akorda

To recap the tragic event , the Embraer 190 aircraft, operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau. Onboard were 67 people, including five crew members. The passengers comprised 37 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russians, six Kazakhs, and three Kyrgyz nationals. Tragically, 38 lives were lost, including three crew members and both pilots. Despite the devastating outcome, the professionalism and heroism of the crew saved many lives, as 29 passengers survived the crash.This aviation disaster reverberated globally, drawing a spectrum of reactions. Heartfelt condolences poured in, and offers of assistance arrived from various quarters. Yet, as often happens, there were also attempts to exploit the tragedy, with inappropriate and insensitive reactions surfacing in some circles. However, what will endure in memory is not the negativity but the overwhelming solidarity exhibited by Azerbaijan's fraternal nations, particularly those within the Turkic world. Their actions stood as a testament to the strength of brotherly ties, transcending borders and nationalities.Foremost among these nations was Kazakhstan, whose response embodied the essence of friendship and brotherhood. The swift and empathetic actions taken by Kazakh authorities and citizens alike reaffirmed the depth of ties between the two nations. In moments of grief, Kazakhstan proved that it is not merely a neighbor but a true partner—a family member in the Turkic world—ready to share both joy and sorrow.The immediate aftermath of the crash showcased remarkable acts of bravery and humanity. Kazakh energy workers conducting routine maintenance nearby were the first to respond. These employees of the Mangistau Electrical Grid Company, witnessing the incident, acted without hesitation. They rushed to the crash site, navigating flames and debris to rescue passengers trapped in the aircraft’s tail section.Thanks to their courageous efforts, 15 lives were saved. Their quick reaction, driven by a deep sense of civic duty, prevented the tragedy from claiming even more lives.Among the first responders was Junior Sergeant Nurlan Botagarin, a serviceman at a Kazakh Air Force base. According to the Ministry of Defense, Nurlan observed the aircraft’s erratic movements as it approached Aktau. Upon witnessing the crash, he promptly informed the duty officer and rushed to the site. His immediate actions—including breaking through debris to aid injured passengers—highlighted the bravery and dedication of Kazakhstan’s people. Nurlan remained at the scene until professional rescue teams and medical personnel arrived, ensuring the survivors received urgent care.The Kazakh rescue workers, medics, and police demonstrated exceptional professionalism and a deep sense of responsibility. In addition to their swift response, ordinary Kazakh citizens stepped forward to aid the victims. Blood donation centers in cities like Aktau, Astana, Taldykorgan, and Almaty witnessed long queues of volunteers eager to help. This outpouring of support—both physical and emotional—left an indelible mark on the Azerbaijani people.Kazakhstan’s political leadership also played a pivotal role in ensuring a coordinated and transparent response to the tragedy. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s clear stance underscored the commitment to impartiality and objectivity in the investigation. A government commission was swiftly established to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Furthermore, 17 international experts, including representatives from ICAO and the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), were invited to participate in the investigation. To uphold neutrality, the black boxes were sent to Brazil’s Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents (CENIPA) for decoding , despite alternative suggestions from other parties.Notably, both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan resisted external pressure, particularly from Russia, which had advocated for transferring the black boxes to CIS aviation authorities. This firm stance underscored the two nations’ commitment to achieving an unbiased and accurate understanding of the incident. Additionally, Kazakhstan’s outright dismissal of speculative theories, such as the oxygen cylinder explosion propagated from Moscow, further emphasized its dedication to the truth.The solidarity demonstrated by Kazakhstan during this difficult time has further cemented its bond with Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev aptly noted, "Our friendship and brotherhood with Kazakhstan have grown even stronger after this difficult trial." His words reflect a sentiment widely shared among the Azerbaijani people, who have witnessed firsthand the unwavering support of their Turkic brothers.This tragedy has reinforced the notion that the pain of one is shared by all within the Turkic family. The actions of Kazakhstan—from the bravery of its first responders to the compassion of its citizens and the principled stance of its leadership—serve as a powerful reminder of the strength of unity. The Azerbaijani people will not forget these acts of kindness and solidarity, which have left an enduring legacy of mutual respect and support.As Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan navigate the aftermath of this tragedy, their response serves as a model of resilience and cooperation. The determination to uncover the truth, combined with the collective efforts to support the victims and their families, reflects the best of humanity. In times of darkness, such actions illuminate the path forward, offering hope and strength.Indeed, friends are known in times of trouble. As Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan continue to stand shoulder to shoulder, may this be the last sorrow they share. Together, they exemplify the enduring power of unity and the profound meaning of true Turkic brotherhood.

