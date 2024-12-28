Kazakh president hails high-level rescue and search operations at Aktau plane crash site

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday held a meeting after the Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) plane crash near the city of Aktau.

Addressing the meeting, the president expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased passengers, News.az reports, citing Kazakh media. He reminded that all the nationals of Kazakhstan who were onboard the plane that crashed on December 25 in Mangistau region have died.The head of state said all the emergency services acted as one at the moment of the plane crash. He added all the search and rescue operations were carried out at a high level.Many Kazakhstanis laid flowers at the building of the Embassy of Azerbaijan. People donated their blood to those injured as a result of the plane crash. The entire world saw the dedication of our rescuers, doctors and volunteers. People of Azerbaijan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan express their gratitude to Kazakhstan.On December 25, an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau. There were 67 people on board the crashed plane, including five crew members. As a result of the tragedy near Aktau, 38 people died, including all 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, leaving 29 survivors.Earlier it was reported that the bodies of 10 deceased people out of 38 have been so far identified.All six Kazakhstani nationals died.

