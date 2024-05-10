Azerbaijan, Armenia continue joint border demining efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Armenia have initiated joint demining operations along their border, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday, News.Az reports.

"An important element of the recent negotiations is also the fact of signing a protocol that started the process of delimitation of a certain section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border signed by the chairmen of the respective delimitation commissions on April 19, 2024," FM Bayramov said during a trilateral meeting with his Kazakh and Armenian counterparts in AlmatyHe noted the diligent efforts of working groups and expert teams, which have made significant progress within the established timelines.The minister emphasized the successful demining of relevant areas, the clarification of geographical coordinates, and the near-completion of border pillar installations through collaborative efforts between the two countries.

News.Az