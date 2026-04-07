Engine failure forces Frontier A321 to make emergency landing in Nashville

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A Frontier Airlines Airbus A321-200N, registered as N622FR, operating flight F9-6 from Saint Louis, Missouri (USA) to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), was cruising at FL330 approximately 50 nautical miles southeast of Nashville, Tennessee (USA) when the flight crew made the decision to divert to Nashville.

The aircraft landed safely on runway 20L at Nashville about 25 minutes later, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to a passenger on board, unusual noises were heard before the captain informed passengers that one of the aircraft’s engines (PW1133G) had experienced a rollback.

Other passengers reported observing flames coming from one of the engines during the incident.

A replacement Airbus A321-200N, registered N629FR, later continued the journey to Punta Cana, arriving with a delay of approximately 10 hours.

The aircraft involved in the occurrence remained grounded in Nashville until April 6, 2026, after which it was repositioned to Orlando, Florida (USA).

News.Az