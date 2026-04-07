ICE arrests over 800 people after TSA data sharing

The figures, covering the period from the start of Donald Trump’s presidency through February 2026, reveal a significantly higher number of arrests linked to airport security data than previously known, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Data shows the TSA shared information on more than 31,000 travelers with ICE as part of potential immigration enforcement efforts. The information came from the agency’s Secure Flight Program, originally designed to identify national security threats and screen passengers against government watchlists.

While the program was created for counterterrorism purposes, it has increasingly been used to support routine immigration enforcement, marking a shift in how the data is applied.

Both ICE and TSA operate under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The expanded cooperation between the agencies has drawn criticism, particularly from Democratic lawmakers who argue the practice creates fear and confusion among travelers.

More than 40 members of the U.S. House of Representatives recently called for the removal of ICE agents from airports, warning that their presence could disrupt normal travel and intimidate passengers.

Immigration attorneys and advocacy groups say there have been multiple cases of individuals being detained at airports, including parents traveling with children.

In some reported incidents, long-term residents without finalized legal status were detained while traveling domestically, leading to deportations and family separations.

The use of airport security data for immigration enforcement has become a central issue in ongoing political debates over funding and oversight of homeland security operations.

Critics argue that tools intended for national security are being repurposed in ways that could undermine public trust, while officials maintain that the measures are part of broader efforts to strengthen enforcement and system efficiency.

The issue is expected to remain under scrutiny as lawmakers continue to debate immigration policy and airport security practices in the United States.