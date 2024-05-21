Azerbaijan Air Force adds another Su-25ML fighter jet modernized in Türkiye to its arsenal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Air Force has received another Su-25ML attack aircraft, dubed Lachin, which was modernized in Türkiye.

TUSAŞ tarafından “LAÇİN” modernizasyonu gerçekleştirilen bir diğer Su-25ML uçağı, kardeş ülkemiz Azerbaycan’ın Hava Kuvvetleri’ne teslim edildi! pic.twitter.com/aA6qL1phgF — SavunmaSanayiST.com (@SavunmaSanayiST) May 20, 2024

"Another Su-25ML aircraft, modernised by TUSAŞ [Turkish Aerospace Industries] under the name Lachin, has been transferred to the Air Force of brotherly Azerbaijan!", News.Az reports, citing the X page of SavunmaSanayiST.com.The new version of the aircraft has integrated Turkish-made guided bombs and missiles Teber, as well as cruise missile guidance kits (KGK). The aircraft is also equipped with a laser guidance kit (LGK).The upgrade includes key enhancements such as increased range due to the opening wing, the introduction of new all-weather daytime surveillance systems, and the integration of encrypted ANS/KKS software.The maximum range of the Turkish KGK missile mounted on the Su-25 ML Lachin is 110 kilometres when launched from a high altitude and over 37 kilometres from a lower altitude. At the same time, thanks to KGK, MK-82 and MK-83 bombs are able to accurately hit in any weather conditions. This allows the aircraft to safely carry out their missions without approaching danger zones.

News.Az