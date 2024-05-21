Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Air Force adds another Su-25ML fighter jet modernized in Türkiye to its arsenal

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan Air Force adds another Su-25ML fighter jet modernized in Türkiye to its arsenal

The Azerbaijani Air Force has received another Su-25ML attack aircraft, dubed Lachin, which was modernized in Türkiye.

"Another Su-25ML aircraft, modernised by TUSAŞ [Turkish Aerospace Industries] under the name Lachin, has been transferred to the Air Force of brotherly Azerbaijan!", News.Az reports, citing the X page of SavunmaSanayiST.com.



The new version of the aircraft has integrated Turkish-made guided bombs and missiles Teber, as well as cruise missile guidance kits (KGK). The aircraft is also equipped with a laser guidance kit (LGK).

The upgrade includes key enhancements such as increased range due to the opening wing, the introduction of new all-weather daytime surveillance systems, and the integration of encrypted ANS/KKS software.

The maximum range of the Turkish KGK missile mounted on the Su-25 ML Lachin is 110 kilometres when launched from a high altitude and over 37 kilometres from a lower altitude. At the same time, thanks to KGK, MK-82 and MK-83 bombs are able to accurately hit in any weather conditions. This allows the aircraft to safely carry out their missions without approaching danger zones.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      