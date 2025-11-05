Azerbaijan and Türkiye forge new energy alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Faig Mahmudov is a journalist based in Azerbaijan. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.

Azerbaijan’s green energy ambitions are gaining momentum as the country deepens its cooperation with Türkiye in renewable energy.

A recent meeting between Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev and Mustafa Ataseven, chairman of Ataseven Group, one of Türkiye’s leading wind energy companies, highlighted the two nations’ shared commitment to accelerating the transition toward sustainable power generation and industrial self-sufficiency.

Ataseven Group has become a major player in Türkiye’s wind sector, developing wind farms, producing key turbine components, and exporting both technology and electricity.

Türkiye itself has emerged as a regional leader in renewables, with installed wind power capacity exceeding 12,000 megawatts by the end of 2024, a benchmark Azerbaijan aims to emulate as it seeks to become a South Caucasus green energy hub.

Source: Ministry of Energy

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities for technological and industrial collaboration, including the establishment of joint wind turbine manufacturing facilities, localization of component production, and creation of export-oriented green industry clusters within Azerbaijan. Such initiatives could significantly strengthen the country’s non-oil economy, expand its industrial base, and position Azerbaijan as a supplier of renewable energy technologies to neighboring markets.

Azerbaijan has already taken important steps to diversify its energy portfolio with renewable projects across Baku, Absheron, and other regions. The government estimates the country’s technical renewable energy potential at more than 290 gigawatts, including approximately 135 GW onshore and 157 GW offshore. Wind energy alone offers an estimated 3,000 megawatts of economically viable capacity.

The Karabakh and East Zangazur economic zones have been designated “green energy zones,” where all new infrastructure is designed to run entirely on renewable sources.

Global investors are already supporting this vision. The UAE’s Masdar is constructing a 230-megawatt solar plant, while Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power is developing a 240-megawatt wind facility. These projects mark the start of a broader transformation, gradually shifting Azerbaijan from a fossil fuel exporter to a clean energy producer and technology innovator.

The Ministry of Energy has announced plans to expand local production of renewable-energy equipment, ensuring future projects increasingly rely on domestic resources and expertise.

Energy export diversification is another key priority. Baku is developing the Caspian–Black Sea “Green Energy Corridor,” a large-scale initiative to transmit renewable electricity from the Caspian basin through Georgia, across the Black Sea, and into Europe. By 2032, Azerbaijan expects to generate over 6 gigawatts of renewable capacity, with more than 4 gigawatts destined for export. This strategy aligns with the country’s broader goal of becoming a reliable partner in Europe’s energy transition and supporting global decarbonization efforts.

Source: Botas

The Azerbaijan–Türkiye partnership in renewables is a natural evolution of their long-standing energy cooperation. Following the success of the TANAP and Southern Gas Corridor pipelines, which helped diversify Europe’s energy supply with natural gas, the two nations are now laying the foundation for a “Green Energy Corridor.” This next-generation partnership focuses on renewable energy generation, joint wind-turbine production, technology transfer, and deeper market integration.

Combining Azerbaijan’s resource potential with Türkiye’s manufacturing expertise promises to establish a strong regional supply chain for clean energy infrastructure.

The latest discussions also emphasized institutional cooperation. Ataseven Group will work closely with the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, facilitating knowledge transfer, professional training, and development of local technical standards aligned with global best practices. In the long term, this collaboration could pave the way for a regional research and production center for wind energy technologies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s energy strategy is undergoing a historic transformation, moving from reliance on oil and gas to becoming a producer, innovator, and exporter of renewable energy solutions. Partnership with Türkiye, an experienced and technologically advanced ally, is expected to accelerate this transition both economically and technologically.

The collaboration with Ataseven Group carries strategic importance, enhancing Azerbaijan’s energy sovereignty, boosting export potential, attracting international investment, and strengthening the country’s role in the global clean energy transition.

Looking ahead, the Azerbaijan–Türkiye renewable energy alliance may serve as a model for regional cooperation, demonstrating how neighboring countries can pool expertise, resources, and industrial capacity to build a sustainable, prosperous future grounded in green technology and innovation.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az