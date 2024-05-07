Azerbaijan played crucial role in emergence of Middle Corridor as reliable trade route: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, positioned as a key hub between international transport corridors, has played a crucial role in establishing the Middle Corridor as a reliable trade route connecting East and West, the country’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum in Baku, Minister Jabbarov pointed out that by initiating the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Azerbaijan laid the foundation for the Middle Corridor, News.Az reports.He stated that Azerbaijan has established multiple special economic zones, such as the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), by capitalizing on its advantageous geographical position."Investors interested in using innovative technologies to produce high-quality goods for export are the target audience for AFEZ. AFEZ is located near the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the largest on the Caspian Sea, and offers tax incentives to its residents as well as the freedom to repatriate income," he added.The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

News.Az