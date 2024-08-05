Azerbaijan urges its nationals to avoid traveling to Israel
Unless absolutely required, Azerbaijani nationals should avoid traveling to Israel because of the unpredictable nature of regional security, said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Earlier, in the same vein, the government cautioned Azerbaijanis against traveling to Palestine and Lebanon.