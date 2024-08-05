Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan urges its nationals to avoid traveling to Israel

Unless absolutely required, Azerbaijani nationals should avoid traveling to Israel because of the unpredictable nature of regional security, said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Citizens of Azerbaijan residing in or visiting Israel are urged to adhere to safety measures and stay away from congested areas.

Earlier, in the same vein, the government cautioned Azerbaijanis against traveling to Palestine and Lebanon.

